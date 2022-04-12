HOMER K. BALL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT SET FOR JUNE 10

Annual Fundraiser Benefits Concord University Students

ATHENS, W.Va. – The 33rd Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pipestem State Park. Proceeds from the tournament are used to fund scholarships for Concord University students. In the last 13 years, the tournament has raised more than $163,511 and has awarded over 391 scholarships.

Ball, a Lerona, W.Va. native, graduated from Concord in 1948. He served as sheriff of Mercer County, a West Virginia state senator and director of the physical plant at Concord.

Ball was also an avid golfer. In 1991, the annual golf tournament benefitting Concord was named in his honor. After his passing in 2008, the tournament was renamed the Homer K. Ball Memorial Golf Tournament.

Tee time for the captain’s choice tournament is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start on Pipestem’s 18-hole course. The cost is $125 per person, which includes green fees, cart and tournament souvenirs. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the tournament. Boxed lunches will be provided due to COVID-19 guidelines. Proceeds go to the Homer K. Ball Scholarship Fund held by the Concord University Foundation, Inc.

Drawings include a chance to win golf packages, equipment and other prizes. Awards will go to the first and second place winners of the men’s and women’s teams. Longest drive and closest-to-the-pin awards will also be given. The first hole-in-one on the 8th hole will be awarded a special prize.

Registration deadline is Friday, June 1, 2022. Checks for registration fees may be made payable to Concord University Foundation, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712-1405. Participants may also register by calling the Foundation office at 1-304-384-6067, emailing foundation@concord.edu or online by visiting http://www.concord.edu/homerball