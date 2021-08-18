Honey Festival Buzzing this Weekend

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Honey Festival is all a buzz this Saturday, August 21 at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine from 10-2.

According to Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley it will be a day full of locally produced honey with the Beekeepers Association. As well as food, interactive exhibits and music with the Long Point String Band. Vendors will be on hand with honey and bee/honey themed items. The Exhibition coal mine as well as the youth museum will be open for families to explore as well. It is the final weeks of the Thomas the Tank Engine exhibit at the Youth Museum. The Popular Children’s interactive exhibit has been a hit for the Museum. The Honey Festival event is free to the public and will be rain or shine . Mine activities are available for an additional purchase.

Listen to Lola Rizer’s conversation with Leslie Baker here: