Honoring Earth Day, National Arbor Day

AAA to Recycle Car Batteries for Trees

Annual ‘Green’ Initiative has already resulted in Thousands of New Trees in National Forests

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – AAA will once again honor Earth Day and Arbor Day this year with a unique car battery recycling program that has already resulted in the planting of tens of thousands of new trees in national forests. Beginning today and running through May 1, the auto club will fund the planting of a new tree for every car battery replaced and recycled by its Emergency Roadside Service or its Mobile Battery Service.

Last year, AAA’s Batteries for Trees campaign resulted in the funding of more than 8,400 new trees—an increase of 40 percent from the previous year. This year, AAA is aiming even higher, with the goal of funding more than 10,000 new trees.

“AAA and our associates recognize the importance of recycling batteries and take great pride in promoting and participating in this “green” initiative,” said Amber Zionkowski, corporate citizenship manager, AAA Club Alliance. “The success of this particular program suggests that AAA’s year round commitment to environmental responsibility is not only important to us, but to our members as well.”

Nearly 100 percent of a car battery can be recycled, reducing toxic waste and lessening the demand for original materials required for new products. AAA’s car battery supplier, Battery Service Solutions, collects and recycles all of the old batteries, and is a partner in this year’s Batteries for Trees campaign.

AAA’s Mobile Battery Service can travel to a member’s location to test their battery, replace as needed and recycle the old battery for them.

More than Batteries

AAA will also fund additional tree plantings to reflect our associates involvement in a number of “green” activities and volunteer efforts throughout the month of April.

Additionally, customers who visit any AAA retail store or AAA Car Care location now through May 1 can support a tree planting with a donation of $1 or more.

All trees will be planted in national forests through the Arbor Day Foundation, a non-profit conservation and education organization. For store locations, visit AAA.com/Locations.

To further support environmentally friendly alternative fuel choices, AAA reminds electric vehicle drivers that they can find additional charging locations throughout the country with AAA's TripTik Planner feature that can be found on the AAA Mobile app or at AAA.com/TripTik.