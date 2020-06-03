77.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 8:59pm

Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut

By WWNR
NewsSports


A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finished second in his debut Wednesday at Belmont Park in New York.

Fauci, a 2-year-old colt, was beaten by Prisoner in the third race. Fauci was the favorite at less than even money.

Co-owner Phillip Antonacci named the horse for Fauci in mid-March after the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases started doing daily coronavirus briefings from the White House. The Antonacci family, like Fauci, is Italian-American and from Brooklyn.

“We wanted to honor the service that he’s given to the whole world: beside COVID, fighting all the other infections his whole life,” Antonacci said. “Throughout the whole thing, he seemed like a voice that knew what was going on and, without trying to be too political, kind of calmed things and provided real data behind what was going on.”

Other pandemic-related names have been registered for racehorses, including Social Distancing, Self Isolation, Flatten the Curve, Herd Immunity and No Spectators.

Antonacci did not pick any of those names, but hoped to name a filly after Dr. Deborah Birx. In the end, though, Antonacci said he didn’t have horse good enough to name after the coordinator of the White House’s virus task force.

This colt who debuted Wednesday was named Fauci in part because his owners thought he’d be a special horse. Trainer Wesley Ward has seen that since the then-unnamed horse got to his barn in September.

“He’s a beautiful colt, done everything right on the track in the mornings, got a beautiful mind on him to where he’s not fractious or anxious and seems very, very intelligent,” Ward said. “He’s just a real easygoing guy. Not much bothers him.”

Antonacci has sensed a lot of hype surrounding the horse because of his name. Since the global pandemic began, Dr. Fauci’s likeness has been used for a plush doll, a bobblehead and a doughnut, and he has a namesake beer.

And now a thoroughbred.

“He’s a really, really good horse,” Ward said. “Especially with the name that’s been assigned to him, you know that he’s got to live up to the name.”

Ward said depending on how Fauci comes out of his first race, he could be headed to Royal Ascot in England for the Coventry Stakes in mid-June.

Fauci’s debut coincided with the first live horse racing in New York since March and amid protests nationwide following death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Jockeys stood for a moment of silence to pay respects for those who died of COVID-19 and in tribute to medical professionals, then took a knee in the paddock before the first race as a show of solidarity with protesters in the wake of Floyd’s death.



Source link

Recent Articles

George Floyd unrest: Police out in force in major cities to tamp down on riots as curfews take effect

News WWNR -
0
Police were out in force Wednesday evening in cities across the country to enforce curfews that were seen as helping reduce late-night rioting Tuesday,...
Read more

Horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut

News WWNR -
0
A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finished second in his debut Wednesday at Belmont Park in New York.Fauci, a 2-year-old colt, was...
Read more

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic criticized for praising Trump’s speech amid George Floyd protests, deletes Twitter

News WWNR -
0
Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic is facing backlash after he recently praised the hard-line calls of President Trump in which he threatened to send in the military to restore...
Read more

Congressional Black Caucus chair rejects call to defund police, but pushes for June vote on reforms

News WWNR -
0
The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus rejected growing demands from activists for a national defunding of police departments but said the House is...
Read more

Ex-spy Plame loses bid for House of Representatives

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson arrives for the screening of the film "Fair Game" at the 36th American film festival...
Read more

Related Stories

News

George Floyd unrest: Police out in force in major cities to tamp down on riots as curfews take effect

WWNR -
0
Police were out in force Wednesday evening in cities across the country to enforce curfews that were seen as helping reduce late-night rioting Tuesday,...
Read more
News

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic criticized for praising Trump’s speech amid George Floyd protests, deletes Twitter

WWNR -
0
Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic is facing backlash after he recently praised the hard-line calls of President Trump in which he threatened to send in the military to restore...
Read more
News

Congressional Black Caucus chair rejects call to defund police, but pushes for June vote on reforms

WWNR -
0
The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus rejected growing demands from activists for a national defunding of police departments but said the House is...
Read more
News

Ex-spy Plame loses bid for House of Representatives

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson arrives for the screening of the film "Fair Game" at the 36th American film festival...
Read more
News

Pope weighs in on Floyd protests, violence

WWNR -
0
Pope Francis condemned the police-involved death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and said he is praying for him and "all those others who have lost...
Read more
News

Fired State Department watchdog defends role, says he has acted ‘without regard to politics’

WWNR -
0
Fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick defended his work as “impartial” and “without regard to politics,” during closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill on...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap