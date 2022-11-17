 Hospice of Southern West Virginia Hosts Annual Angel Tree Ceremony



Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads Mall





BECKLEY, W.Va.– As we prepare to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, staff and volunteers at Hospice of Southern West Virginia are pleased to host our annual Angel Tree Ceremony on Thursday, November 17 at Crossroads Mall in the atrium near Dick’s Sporting Goods.



The Angel Tree Ceremony is an opportunity for members of the community to memorialize a loved one. It is free to attend and open to the public. The Mountain View Christian School Choir will perform at the ceremony, and families who have already donated to the Angel Tree campaign will be given an angel to place on the tree when their loved one’s names are called. Families may also register a loved one’s name on the day of the ceremony to be placed on an angel.



“The Angel Tree Ceremony is a way to memorialize a loved one regardless of whether they were served by our hospice or not,” said Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Chief Executive Officer Janett Green. “We are proud to host this event every year, and we are grateful to everyone who gives in honor of their loved one. It helps our organization further our mission to serve our patients and families as we provide our special kind of caring.”



The ceremony officially kicks off the 2022 Angel Tree campaign. Anyone may make a donation to Hospice of Southern West Virginia after the ceremony if they did not attend. A donation can be made and an angel can be placed on any of the Angel Trees at the Crossroads Mall, Marquee Cinemas – Galleria 14, Raleigh General Hospital or Big Four Drug Store in Hinton. Hospice of Southern West Virginia is also offering a special commemorative ornament for 2022. Donors may choose to receive one special edition ornament for every $20 donation while supplies last.



Those interested in donating may also visit www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org, call 304-255-6404 or stop by the Nancy Wickham Administrative Office on the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus at 456 Cranberry Dr., in Beckley.

