Hospice of Southern West Virginia offers Coping with Grief During the Holidays



BECKLEY, WV – Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) is offering “Coping with Grief During

the Holidays” on the following dates:

November 14 th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowers Hospice House

December 5 th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Summers County Public Library, Hinton

December 7 th from 5 p.m. to p.m.at Bowers Hospice House

According to HSWV CEO Janett Green, the holidays can prove to be very stressful on those who

have experienced loss.

“We know that the holidays can elevate feelings of stress and anxiety for those experiencing

grief. It is very common,” said Green. “Our commitment to families goes beyond the bedside

care of their loved one.”

Garrett Lester, Bereavement Specialist for HSWV, says the support sessions will focus on

identifying the deep feelings of sadness and grief and developing ways to cope when the waves

of emotion hit.

“We will talk about ways you can manage the holidays and how to commemorate your loved

ones your way, and move through the season with a sense of peace,” explains Lester.

Additionally, participants will learn quick tips and discuss how hard it is to connect with others

when experiencing tremendous grief.

The event is free. Bowers Hospice House is located at 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley.