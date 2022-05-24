Hospice of Southern West Virginia to Host Camp Hope in June

Opportunity for Bereaved Children to Learn Coping Skills

Daniels, W. Va. – Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) announced they will host their annual Camp Hope bereavement camp from June 14 – 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day. Camp will be held at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, WV.

Camp Hope is for bereaved children ages 7 – 17 who have experienced a significant loss. This camp provides children with coping skills for grief related experiences as well as opportunities to bond with other children and licensed professionals who specialize in bereavement services.

“Anyone who has ever lost a loved one, knows all too well the heartache and emotions that can accompany the grieving process. For children, those emotions can be confusing and difficult to express,” states HSWV Social Services Coordinator, Matt Miller. “Camp Hope aims to teach coping skills, provide peer to peer support, and offers campers the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.”

Camp Hope is provided by Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Social Services and Bereavement Departments. Camp Hope is free to all participants, but registration is required.

Call the Bereavement Department at (304) 255-6404 to register. Please notify staff if transportation assistance is requested.