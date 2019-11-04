52.9 F
Beckley
Monday, November 4, 2019 1:43pm

House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released the first transcripts of one of their closed-door witness interviews on Monday.

The transcripts were of interviews with former U.S. Ambassador Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President...
Read more

‘Real Housewives’ star Joe Giudice joins Instagram, reunites with wife Teresa’s father

News WWNR -
0
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and reunited with wife Teresa Giudice’s father in the process.“Always a full table,”...
Read more

Jason Witten returns to MNF, back at home on Cowboys’ sideline – Dallas Cowboys Blog

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Each Wednesday last season, Jason Witten would break down film at an office not far from his home, going through...
Read more

Trump to take imminent action on cases of three military members accused of war crimes

News WWNR -
0
President Trump will take "imminent" action on the cases of three former U.S. military service members accused of war crimes, Fox News' Pete Hegseth...
Read more

Trump campaign’s strategy to attack Democrat Warren: Define her as dishonest

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s campaign team has been developing a plan to portray White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren as dishonest and untrustworthy...
Read more

Related Stories

News

‘Real Housewives’ star Joe Giudice joins Instagram, reunites with wife Teresa’s father

WWNR -
0
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and reunited with wife Teresa Giudice’s father in the process.“Always a full table,”...
Read more
News

Jason Witten returns to MNF, back at home on Cowboys’ sideline – Dallas Cowboys Blog

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Each Wednesday last season, Jason Witten would break down film at an office not far from his home, going through...
Read more
News

Trump to take imminent action on cases of three military members accused of war crimes

WWNR -
0
President Trump will take "imminent" action on the cases of three former U.S. military service members accused of war crimes, Fox News' Pete Hegseth...
Read more
News

Trump campaign’s strategy to attack Democrat Warren: Define her as dishonest

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s campaign team has been developing a plan to portray White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren as dishonest and untrustworthy...
Read more
News

Castro lays into Buttigieg on ‘bad track record’ with African Americans

WWNR -
0
Julián Castro, the former Obama administration official running for president, told reporters on Saturday that the idea the Democratic primary is now a...
Read more
News

Greg Norman hits Tiger Woods over handwritten letter slight

WWNR -
0
Greg Norman said that fellow golf legend Tiger Woods snubbed him by not responding to a handwritten letter that he personally delivered after Woods...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap