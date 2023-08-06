House Convenes for First Special Session of 2023

Today, the House convened today for the first day of the first extraordinary session of 2023. The Governor’s proclamation can be read here.

The House suspended the rules on eight bills and read them three times to bring them up for passage.

House Bill 112 corrects errors in the child support formula. A previous bill allows for student loans to be included in the formula. This bill updates the worksheets for the formula to include the student loan deduction.

House Bill 113 creates the framework for the DEP to regulate low-level radioactivity for a more comprehensive regulatory system. This does not apply to high levels of radioactivity.

House Bill 114 decreases the PEIA Subsidy appropriation for FY24 to $71,373,750.

House Bill 115 appropriates $55,847,110 in funding from the surplus to the State Aid to Schools.

House Bill 116 amends funding allocated from General Revenue to the BOR- State Aid to Schools fund.

House Bill 124 establishes Summersville Lake as a state park.

House Bill 125 clarifies that 2024 personal property taxes paid in full prior to January 1, 2024, are eligible for the tax credit in 2025.

House Bill 144 adds Potomac State College to the definition of community and technical college educational program for participation in the “Learn and Earn Program.”

Several bills were read the first time and referred to a committee. House Bills 10-105, 117-123, and 126-143 were referred to the finance committee. House Bills 106-111 were referred to the Judiciary Committee.

The House is adjourned until 12 p.m. (noon) tomorrow August 7, 2023.