26.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 9, 2021 9:16pm

House Dem apologizing for comparing new Trump impeachment to a ‘lynching’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


An Oregon Democrat is apologizing for likening a second impeachment of President Trump to a “lynching.”

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., immediately caught heat for leaked comments he made during a private phone call with House Democrats Friday about impeachment and the Capitol riot.

While there appears to be broad consensus among House Democrats that Trump shouldn’t be allowed to serve out the final days of his presidency, Schrader on Friday told his Democratic colleagues that impeachment could backfire.

DEMOCRATS MARCH TOWARD ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TRUMP FOR DEADLY RIOT AT CAPITOL

He called the impeachment effort an “old-fashioned lynching” that would tear the country apart, according to Politico.

“I don’t want to breathe life into the corpse of this president, I don’t want him to become a martyr,” Schrader added.

The lynching remark drew quick rebukes, with Schrader’s longtime political consultant Winning Mark, tweeting they would not longer work with Schrader.

“Comparing the impeachment of a treasonous President who encouraged white supremacists to violently storm the Capitol to a ‘lynching’ is shameful and indefensible,” the company tweeted. 

Fellow Oregon Democrat Rep. Suzanne Bonamici also distanced herself from her colleague. 

PELOSI SAYS SHE SPOKE TO GEN. MILLEY ABOUT PROTECTING NUCLEAR CODES FROM TRUMP

“Our nation has an unforgivable history of murdering Black men and women,” Bonamici told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Comparing a lynching to holding the president accountable is hurtful and insensitive, and ignores the overt White supremacy on display during the insurrection Wednesday.”

U.S. Representative Kurt Schrader (D-OR) speaking at a press conference sponsored by the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Common Sense Coalition to announce "principles for legislation to lower prescription drug prices" at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

U.S. Representative Kurt Schrader (D-OR) speaking at a press conference sponsored by the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Common Sense Coalition to announce “principles for legislation to lower prescription drug prices” at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Later Friday, Schrader said he took responsibility for his language on the call with his Democratic colleagues. 

“My words were wrong, hurtful and completely inappropriate,” Schrader said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to my colleagues, constituents and friends for the pain I caused.”

REP. ADAM SCHIFF SAYS TRUMP MUST GO, BACKS SECOND IMPEACHMENT

He continued: “I recognize the horrible historical context of these words and have started to reach out to my colleagues personally to express that I understand the harm caused. I will work hard to rebuild trust and again, I humbly apologize.”

Schrader is a more moderate Democrat who most recently broke with his party, and was one of two Democrats to vote against the $2,000 stimulus checks. He voted to impeach Trump the first time over foreign interference in the 2020 elections.

House Democrats are expected to introduce a new impeachment resolution on Monday that accuses Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” 

The four-page resolution states that Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States.” 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The resolution also calls out Trump for his Jan. 2 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he urged the election official to “find” enough votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state — and appeared to issue subtle threats if Raffensperger failed to do so.

Trump’s actions warrant removal from office and “disqualification” to run ever again, the impeachment resolution states.



Source link

Recent Articles

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump ‘committed impeachable offenses’

News WWNR -
0
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Pa., said that President Trump "committed impeachable offenses" in his efforts to throw out the results of the 2020...
Read more

Darious Williams, DK Metcalf exchange touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams lead Seattle Seahawks

News WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETLindsey ThiryCloseESPN Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA and...
Read more

House Dem apologizing for comparing new Trump impeachment to a ‘lynching’

News WWNR -
0
An Oregon Democrat is apologizing for likening a second impeachment of President Trump to a "lynching."Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., immediately caught heat for leaked comments...
Read more

Article of impeachment against Trump to be introduced Monday in House

News WWNR -
0
The House has reached 185 co-sponsors for an article of impeachment against President Trump, and the chamber plans to introduce the measure Monday, the office...
Read more

Seattle PD investigating officers in connection with Capitol riot

News WWNR -
0
The Seattle Police Department is investigating two of its officers who were in Washington, D.C., at the time the U.S. Capitol was stormed.Interim Police Chief Adrian...
Read more

Related Stories

News

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump ‘committed impeachable offenses’

WWNR -
0
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Pa., said that President Trump "committed impeachable offenses" in his efforts to throw out the results of the 2020...
Read more
News

Darious Williams, DK Metcalf exchange touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams lead Seattle Seahawks

WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETLindsey ThiryCloseESPN Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA and...
Read more
News

Article of impeachment against Trump to be introduced Monday in House

WWNR -
0
The House has reached 185 co-sponsors for an article of impeachment against President Trump, and the chamber plans to introduce the measure Monday, the office...
Read more
News

Seattle PD investigating officers in connection with Capitol riot

WWNR -
0
The Seattle Police Department is investigating two of its officers who were in Washington, D.C., at the time the U.S. Capitol was stormed.Interim Police Chief Adrian...
Read more
Money

Euronext: A Buy And Hold Forever With A 2.4% Dividend Yield And An Upcoming Rights Issue

WWNR -
0
Euronext: A Buy And Hold Forever With A 2.4% Dividend Yield And An Upcoming Rights Issue Source link
Read more
video
News

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings | Day 4

WWNR -
0
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue Thursday morning. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap