45.7 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:39am

House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as Republicans balk at a call to dismiss the charges without a trial.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will convene the meeting at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) for a check-in session after saying on Sunday she planned to send the impeachment charges, which she has held since the House passed them in December, to the Senate this week.

Pelosi could also unveil the names of the lawmakers who will be the managers who argue the House’s case in the Senate trial.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he expected the resolution naming the managers and authorizing the transfer of the articles to the Senate to become public before the end of the week.

“By the end of the week, maybe before the end of the week,” Hoyer told a reporter who asked when the resolution would emerge.

The House is currently scheduled to hold its last votes of the week on Thursday at 3 p.m., before lawmakers leave Washington for a one-week break that includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to help acquit Trump, a fellow Republican. But despite his preference for a quick trial, and the president’s suggestion that a full trial would give credibility to Democrats that he feels is undeserved, several Republicans signaled on Monday they would not support any effort to dismiss the charges outright.

McConnell has not committed to allowing any witnesses or new documents in the proceedings.

The impeachment charges stem from Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump denies wrongdoing and has dismissed the impeachment process as a sham.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump. The conviction and removal of Trump would require a two-thirds majority of those present in the 100-member chamber.

Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment...
Read more

Andy Puzder: Democrats willing to tank the economy, trash the Constitution and empower bullies to defeat Trump

News WWNR -
0
Over the last six months, it has become increasingly obvious there is no limit on how far Democrats and their media allies are...
Read more

CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Trump for ‘pathetic’ Schumer-Pelosi tweet: ‘He has nothing else to offer’

News WWNR -
0
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted President Trump over his "pathetic" retweet of a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Read more

Russia says Libya’s Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: TASS

News WWNR -
0
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in...
Read more

Kevin McCarthy: Biden should ‘pledge’ not to campaign during impeachment trial in case Pelosi tried to help him

News WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said former Vice President Joe Biden should pledge not to campaign during the Senate impeachment trial of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Andy Puzder: Democrats willing to tank the economy, trash the Constitution and empower bullies to defeat Trump

WWNR -
0
Over the last six months, it has become increasingly obvious there is no limit on how far Democrats and their media allies are...
Read more
News

CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Trump for ‘pathetic’ Schumer-Pelosi tweet: ‘He has nothing else to offer’

WWNR -
0
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted President Trump over his "pathetic" retweet of a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Read more
News

Russia says Libya’s Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: TASS

WWNR -
0
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in...
Read more
News

Kevin McCarthy: Biden should ‘pledge’ not to campaign during impeachment trial in case Pelosi tried to help him

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said former Vice President Joe Biden should pledge not to campaign during the Senate impeachment trial of...
Read more
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander youngest ever with 20-rebound triple-double

WWNR -
0
MINNEAPOLIS -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's goal was to play a better all-around game. He did that and then some.Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high...
Read more
News

New York lawmaker says Cuomo will have ‘blood on his hands’ if bail reform law isn’t changed

WWNR -
0
New York Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis slammed the state's new bail reform law, which has come under fire after an accused serial bank robber allegedly struck...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap