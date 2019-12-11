Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced formal impeachment charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, setting the stage for a battle in the Senate that the White House said would fully exonerate the Republican president.<div class="feedflar
House Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges; White House looks to Senate fight
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced formal impeachment charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, setting the stage for a battle in...
Gowdy blasts Comey: An 'amnesiac with incredible hubris'
Rep. Trey Gowdy weighs in on the impact new Mueller filings will have on the future of the Russia investigation, and reveals what it...
AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry
AutoZone: A Fairly Valued Leading Company Operating In An Attractive Industry Source link
Hillary Clinton cheers impeachment, says Trump ‘waging war’ against democracy
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 election to now-President Trump, swiftly gave her public support to articles of impeachment against...
Progressives slam Democrats for announcing their new trade deal with Trump an hour after they said they’re bringing articles of impeachment
Tuesday morning was a busy one for House Democrats. <a href='http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/businessinsider/politics/~3/cF6DIqbmfTA/progressives-slam-nancy-pelosi-for-diluting-im Source link
