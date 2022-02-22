House Education Advances Bill Allowing Students to Participate in Additional School Year

Charleston, WV – The Education Committee met Monday afternoon and advanced several bills.

House Bill 2806 allows for students that have been affected by COVID-19 to be allowed to complete another year of school, based upon academics, and remain with their parents another year, so long as they satisfy other necessary requirements. Students can repeat their 2021-2022 grade in the 2022-2023 school year. The students must apply, and the school district must have decided to allow students to participate in this additional year. School districts must decide for the entire district, not on the individual student. Students cannot lose a year of sports eligibility for repeating the school year. The bill advances to the Finance Committee.

House Bill 4510 requires the State Board of Education to administer a K-3 reading and math program. The goal is to improve the reading and math proficiency of students in grades K-3 of public, private, charter, and parochial schools in the state. Students who are in fourth grade and still deficient in these subjects will have targeted intervention. The bill advances to the floor.

House Bill 2092 requires each high school student to complete a one-half credit course in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation. The course will teach checkbook balancing, credit cards, loans, and more. The bill advances.

House Bill 3073 establishes the West Virginia Emergency School Food Act that will encourage county school systems to look for innovative ways to provide assistance to students in need to access nutritious foods during summer break and other times when school is not in session. The bill requires each county school board to conduct an assessment of the availability of food to students to determine what food insecurities exist in the student population. The bill directs each county school board to compile and distribute a list of existing food providers in the community that will provide nutritious food to children with food insecurities on noninstructional or nontraditional remote learning days and includes public virtual school students. The bill directs the Office of Child Nutrition to help facilitate county school boards to coordinate and develop the public policy initiative of Feed to Achieve. The bill advances.

Originating House Bill relates to resident tuition rates for economic development participation. The bill advances.