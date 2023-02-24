House Energy and Manufacturing Advance Two Bills in Afternoon Meeting

The Committee on Energy and Manufacturing met this afternoon to consider the following.

House Bill 2814 creates the Clean Hydrogen Power Task Force in WV.

House Resolution 17 encourages the West Virginia Geologic and Economic Survey to work collectively with private industry and higher education institutions, with the support of the West Virginia Development Office, to evaluate policy options to encourage the capture and beneficial use of coal mine methane and report its findings to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance by December 31, 2023.