House Health Advances Patient Safety and Transparency Act

The Health and Human Resources Committee met this afternoon to advance several bills.

House Bill 2436 creates the Patient Safety and Transparency Act by implementing an acuity-based patient classification system.

House Bill 2854 requires the DHHR to seek a federal waiver to pay child-care providers for enrollment rather than the attendance of the child. The bill also requires the development of performance-based contracting standards to enable a shift from an enrollment payment o a performance-based payment as of July 1, 2026.

House Bill 2917 permits retired state employees to work as CPS workers or APS workers without suspending their retirement annuity.

The remainder of the bills advanced are rules relating to DHHR and health other agencies.

House Bill 2648 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to the Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board.

House Bill 2649 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to boards of health.

House Bill 2650 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to medical examiner requirements for postmortem inquiries.

House Bill 2651 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to growers and processors under the Medical Cannabis Program.

House Bill 2652 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to dispensaries under the Medical Cannabis Program.

House Bill 2653 authorizes the Health Care Authority to create rules relating to financial disclosure.

House Bill 2654 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to Uniform Bill Database.

House Bill 2655 authorizes the FHHR to create rules to develop methodologies to examine the need for substance use disorder treatment facilities in the state.

House Bill 2656 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to Core Behavioral Health Crisis Service System.

House Bill 2657 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to childcare centers’ licensing.

House Bill 2658 and House Bill 2659 authorize the DHHR to create rules relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential childcare and treatment facilities for children and transitioning adults and vulnerable and transitioning youth group homes and programs in West Virginia.

House Bill 2660 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to family childcare home registration requirements.

House Bill 2661 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to informal and relative family childcare home registration requirements.

House Bill 2662 authorizes DHHR to create rules relating to out-of-school-time childcare center licensing requirements.

House Bill 2663 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to goals for foster children.

House Bill 2664 authorizes the DHHR to create rules relating to deemed head-state childcare center licenses.

House Bill 2665 authorizes DHHR and the Insurance Commissioner to create rules relating to All-Payers Claims Database-Submission Manual.