46.4 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:09am

House Intel Committee to review draft Ukraine report this week

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Members of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday will review a report on the panel’s investigation into whether President Trump committed an impeachable act, specifically by allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine until the country investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Fox News has confirmed.

Lawmakers will then approve the report before sending it – along with minority views – to the House Judiciary Committee, which will draft and consider articles of impeachment in the weeks ahead.

REP. DINGELL ON IMPEACHMENT PUSH: ‘NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, shown with committee staffer Daniel Noble at left, speaks at the conclusion of public impeachment hearings last month. (Associated Press)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, shown with committee staffer Daniel Noble at left, speaks at the conclusion of public impeachment hearings last month. (Associated Press)

Intelligence panel Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sent a letter to his colleagues last week that report would be coming “soon” from his committee but did not provide a specific time frame.

He has also said the report would summarize the panel’s two-month investigation into President Trump and Ukraine and list the likely articles of impeachment.

The House has moved swiftly to investigate the president since Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the formalization of an impeachment inquiry in September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This week’s first impeachment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and will feature a panel of constitutional experts who will offer what constitutes an impeachable offense.



Source link

Recent Articles

House Intel Committee to review draft Ukraine report this week

News WWNR -
0
Members of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday will review a report on the panel’s investigation into whether President Trump committed an impeachable...
Read more

Iran navy commander previews potential joint war games with Russia and China, say reports

News WWNR -
0
Iranian navy commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi indicated this week that the rogue nation would flex its muscle by possibly participating in joint war games...
Read more

‘Unfair’ end-of-game penalty among Nick Saban’s gripes with Iron Bowl officiating

News WWNR -
0
AUBURN, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban was critical of the officiating during Saturday's 48-45 loss on the road at Auburn, pointing to...
Read more

Newsweek fires reporter after publishing mistakes in story about Trump’s Thanksgiving plans: report

News WWNR -
0
The Newsweek writer behind a story on President Trump's Thanksgiving plans has been fired but is pushing back on the perception that the published...
Read more

Israel’s defense minister calls for ‘worldwide hackathon’ for Iranian freedom to access social media

News WWNR -
0
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday called for a “worldwide hackathon” to help Iranian citizens whose Internet has been shut down by...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Iran navy commander previews potential joint war games with Russia and China, say reports

WWNR -
0
Iranian navy commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi indicated this week that the rogue nation would flex its muscle by possibly participating in joint war games...
Read more
News

‘Unfair’ end-of-game penalty among Nick Saban’s gripes with Iron Bowl officiating

WWNR -
0
AUBURN, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban was critical of the officiating during Saturday's 48-45 loss on the road at Auburn, pointing to...
Read more
News

Newsweek fires reporter after publishing mistakes in story about Trump’s Thanksgiving plans: report

WWNR -
0
The Newsweek writer behind a story on President Trump's Thanksgiving plans has been fired but is pushing back on the perception that the published...
Read more
News

Israel’s defense minister calls for ‘worldwide hackathon’ for Iranian freedom to access social media

WWNR -
0
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday called for a “worldwide hackathon” to help Iranian citizens whose Internet has been shut down by...
Read more
News

Harris aide, in resignation letter, says ‘I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly’

WWNR -
0
A top aide to Kamala Harris gave a damning assessment of the California senator’s struggling campaign in her resignation letter, declaring that she...
Read more
News

Mom’s hack to stop kids from begging for toys in stores before Christmas goes viral

WWNR -
0
A mom’s trick to stop her kids from begging for toys while shopping during the Christmas holiday season is the parenting hack you...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap