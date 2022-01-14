House Introduces 24 Bills during Quick Floor Session,

Senate Introduces 17 Bills During Brief Floor Session

The Senate introduced 17 bills during a very brief Thursday morning floor session.

Senate bill 257 would increase West Virginia State Police salaries.

The House convened for day two of the 2022 session. Twenty-four bills and seven resolutions were introduced.

House Bill 4001 was introduced. The bill would create the Legislative Oversight Commission on the Department of Economic Development Accountability. The bill also creates the Conduit Installation Fund, the Dig Once Fund, the Broadband Middle Mile Fund, and the Pole Replacement and Relocation Fund. HB 4001 also creates customer protections for the Office of the Attorney General in coordination with the Office of Broadband and Department of Economic Development.

Public Hearing

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3p.m. in the House Chamber on House Bills 4004 and 4005.

The House and Senate were both adjourned until Jan. 14, 2022 at 9 a.m.