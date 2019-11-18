46.9 F
House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe: CNN

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives is probing whether President Donald Trump lied in his written testimony submitted to then-U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the now-completed federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN said on Monday.

The House’s general counsel told a federal court in Washington on Monday that lawmakers were examining whether Trump’s written answers to federal investigators were untruthful, CNN reported.

A spokeswoman for the House Judiciary Committee could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mueller submitted a report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in March after completing a 22-month investigation that detailed Russia’s campaign of hacking and propaganda to boost Trump’s candidacy in the 2016 election as well as extensive contacts between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Last week, Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, testified that Trump’s 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Trump’s political rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

That appeared to conflict with sworn written statements that Trump gave Mueller.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Berkrot

