38.4 F
Beckley
Friday, December 13, 2019 8:35pm

House panel approves charges, Trump at brink of impeachment

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment when it approved two charges against him stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic politi



Source link

Recent Articles

Megan Rapinoe endorses Elizabeth Warren: She’s ‘bold’ and ‘real’

News WWNR -
0
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe offered her 2020 endorsement to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday, for "being bold and being real.""I truly believe...
Read more

House panel approves charges, Trump at brink of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment when it approved two charges...
Read more

Democratic debate once again in peril as candidates threaten to boycott over union dispute

News WWNR -
0
Next week's Democratic debate is now in jeopardy after all seven candidates slated to participate said they will refuse to take the stage over a labor strike...
Read more

Factbox: Trump impeachment trial – What happens next?

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump next week after the House Judiciary Committee...
Read more

Stefanie Powers says Meghan Markle’s job is ‘to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic’

News WWNR -
0
Stefanie Powers has very strong opinions about Meghan Markle.The former “Hart to Hart” star, who became friends with Britain’s Prince Charles through their...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Megan Rapinoe endorses Elizabeth Warren: She’s ‘bold’ and ‘real’

WWNR -
0
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe offered her 2020 endorsement to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday, for "being bold and being real.""I truly believe...
Read more
News

Democratic debate once again in peril as candidates threaten to boycott over union dispute

WWNR -
0
Next week's Democratic debate is now in jeopardy after all seven candidates slated to participate said they will refuse to take the stage over a labor strike...
Read more
News

Factbox: Trump impeachment trial – What happens next?

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump next week after the House Judiciary Committee...
Read more
News

Stefanie Powers says Meghan Markle’s job is ‘to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic’

WWNR -
0
Stefanie Powers has very strong opinions about Meghan Markle.The former “Hart to Hart” star, who became friends with Britain’s Prince Charles through their...
Read more
News

Is the obsession with possession coming to an end?

WWNR -
0
In "The Mixer," Michael Cox tells the story of Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis (1991-95) muttering "English football is s---" as he stormed...
Read more
News

Comedian Michael Loftus: Democrats ‘can’t remember that they don’t like Hillary Clinton’

WWNR -
0
In an appearance on “Fox & Friends" Friday, comedian Michael Loftus riffed on the idea of another Hillary Clinton presidential run, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap