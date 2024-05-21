House Refuses to Concur on SB 1001

The House returned for its evening floor session, completing action on six bills and passing two.

Senate Bill 1008, a supplemental appropriation, transfers $2,000,000 of unappropriated general revenue to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance for fiscal year 2024.

Senate Bill 1009, a supplemental appropriation, amends the appropriations to the State Board of Education- State Aid to Schools fund for fiscal year 2024 by $280,711.

Senate Bill 1010, a supplemental appropriation, decreases the spending authority of the Department of Administration – Division of Information Services and Communication by $61,224,610 and the Office of Technology by $2,733,934. The bill provides spending authority to the new Office of Technology Fund of $85,647,973.

Senate Bill 1011, a supplemental appropriation, transfers $83,215,351,.2 from the PEIA Rainy Day Fund to the unappropriated surplus balance of General Revenue for fiscal year 2024.

Senate Bill 1012, a supplemental appropriation, transfers $2,877,636 from the Lottery Net Profits – Lottery Education Fund to the Department of Arts, Culture, and History Facilities and Capital Resource Match Grant Program Fund.

Senate Bill 1007, a supplemental appropriation, transfers $83,215,351 of unappropriated surplus to the Higher Education Policy Commission – Control Count for fiscal year 2024.

Senate Bill 1001, a supplemental appropriation, transfers $5,013,844 of unappropriated general revenue to the Department of Health – Central Office; $1,583,603 to the Office of the Inspector General; and $183,437,463 to the Department of Human Services for fiscal year 2025.

House Bill 113 prohibits reimbursement to providers for services rendered on or after January 1, 2026, at a residential substance use disorder treatment facility by the Bureau of Medical Services or its managed care organizations unless the facility is licensed by OHFLAC and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International, the Joint Commission, or De Norske Veritas (DNV) to operate an inpatient facility providing behavior health services.

The House is in recessed briefly.

The House returned and refused to concur on Senate Bill 1001. The Senate amended the bill this afternoon, removing an amendment from the House.