Monday, November 25, 2019

House Republican Banks blasts Dems’ impeachment ‘sham’: ‘No one more slippery’ than Schiff

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., argued Monday that the House Democrats are trying to divert attention away from their “impeachment sham” by threatening an ethics probe into Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

“There is no one that’s more slippery in Congress than Adam Schiff and this is another example of the type of tactics that he and the left have brought to the impeachment process,” Banks told “America’s Newsroom.

ADAM SCHIFF CLAIMS CASE AGAINST TRUMP IS ‘IRONCLAD’ BUT WON’T SAY IF HE’LL BE IMPEACHED

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Saturday that Nunes is likely to face an ethics investigation over allegations he met with an ex-Ukrainian prosecutor at the center of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

After Reid asked Smith whether the House Intelligence Committee ranking member Nunes could face an ethics investigation, the Washington Democrat replied: “Quite likely, without question.”

An associate of Rudy Giuliani had information on Nunes meeting with former Ukrainian prosecutor general Victor Shokin, according to a CNN report.

ADAM SCHIFF: SONDLAND TESTIMONY PROVES ‘BRIBERY’ WAS THE ‘HEART OF THE ISSUE’ BETWEEN TRUMP AND UKRAINE

“Last week was so bad for Democrats that this is just another way for them to divert attention from the lack of public support for what they’re trying to do to impeach this president,” Banks said.

He said he’s not sure about the facts behind the ethics probe, but that Nunes has been a consistent “target” for the left as the ranking Republican member and former chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, despite claiming to have an “ironclad” case for impeachment against Trump, when asked point-blank on Sunday during a CNN interview, Schiff refused to say if the commander in chief would be impeached.

“If the facts aren’t contested and your committee is writing up the report and you don’t, at least as of now, have any scheduled witnesses or depositions — do you think President Trump should be impeached?” Tapper asked.

Schiff said he still had to confer with his congressional colleagues and home state constituents before rendering a final verdict.

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.



