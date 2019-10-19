46.3 F
House Republicans blast Dems for withholding impeachment docs, demand access to records

By WWNR
Republican members of several House panels involved in the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump are blasting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for withholding records related to their investigation from GOP lawmakers involved



