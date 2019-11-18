38.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:40pm

Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically citing its use of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway‘s husband George as a commentator, without questioning their connection.

Kurtz said CNN and Fox News strived for balance in their television coverage of the hearings, but quickly singled out MSNBC.

“MSNBC… had Brian Williams talking to George Conway, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Neal Katyal who was an Obama solicitor general and Nicole Wallace, the former Republican who despises Trump on MSNBC,” he said. “On Friday, Chris Matthews was the lead anchor, they didn’t bother with journalists, and no one in the mainstream media raises an eyebrow about that.”

“How do you not mention that they’ve just sort of abandoned the notion [of journalism]… during this big news event,” Kurtz continued. “Why is MSNBC having George Conway on in the first place and how is it that he’s not asked, ‘well, your wife, Kellyanne, she’s a senior White House official, what do you have to say about her position on the president?'”

DONALD TRUMP JR. SLAMS GEORGE CONWAY DURING TWITTER SPAT: ‘YOU’RE A DISGRACE’

Kurtz said it was shocking to him that television networks would cover impeachment hearings only with partisan commentators and political pundits, rather than leaving it chiefly in the hands of bonafide journalists.

“I don’t have any problem with any network putting on opinionated people as long as there’s some representation from both sides,” he added. “Maybe I’m old fashioned.

“This is the impeachment of a president of the United States,” he continued, “and you don’t have journalists as anchors? You have a guy who — I’m not knocking the people individually, but Chris Matthews is a former Democratic anchor who does this for a living.”

More from Media

Kellyanne Conway lashed out at CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on Thursday for referencing her husband and saying, “I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know that there are issues there.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY’S MARRIAGE, JOB TAKE CENTER STAGE IN LIBERAL MEDIA

Conway took offense to Blitzer’s remark and said his credibility has taken a hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What did you just say? Did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about… why did you say that?” Conway asked.

“I think you embarrassed yourself,” she added. “I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now. I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad, I really respected you for all those years as somebody who would give us the news. Now, the news is what somebody’s husband says on a different network.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

News WWNR -
0
"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically...
Read more

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

News WWNR -
0
There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the...
Read more

Hunter and Joe Biden did nothing illegal or unethical with Ukraine, says Dem Sen. Chirs Murphy

News WWNR -
0
2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, did nothing unethical or illegal with regard to their ties to Ukraine, and are being...
Read more

Ratcliffe on IG report: Doesn’t take 500 pages to say everything was done right

News WWNR -
0
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said on Sunday that he believes the upcoming Inspector General report on the counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more
News

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

WWNR -
0
There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the...
Read more
News

Hunter and Joe Biden did nothing illegal or unethical with Ukraine, says Dem Sen. Chirs Murphy

WWNR -
0
2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, did nothing unethical or illegal with regard to their ties to Ukraine, and are being...
Read more
News

Ratcliffe on IG report: Doesn’t take 500 pages to say everything was done right

WWNR -
0
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said on Sunday that he believes the upcoming Inspector General report on the counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the...
Read more
News

Andrew McCarthy: Impeachment scorecard — Yovanovitch testimony’s winners and losers

WWNR -
0
There were fireworks aplenty, but the most important development during former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony at Friday’s House impeachment hearing was an undetonated...
Read more
News

Suspension appeal rulings from Steelers-Browns brawl expected by Wednesday

WWNR -
0
Jointly appointed officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash are expected to hear and rule upon the appeals of the three players suspended for...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap