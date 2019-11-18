Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

“Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically citing its use of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway‘s husband George as a commentator, without questioning their connection.

Kurtz said CNN and Fox News strived for balance in their television coverage of the hearings, but quickly singled out MSNBC.

“MSNBC… had Brian Williams talking to George Conway, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Neal Katyal who was an Obama solicitor general and Nicole Wallace, the former Republican who despises Trump on MSNBC,” he said. “On Friday, Chris Matthews was the lead anchor, they didn’t bother with journalists, and no one in the mainstream media raises an eyebrow about that.”

“How do you not mention that they’ve just sort of abandoned the notion [of journalism]… during this big news event,” Kurtz continued. “Why is MSNBC having George Conway on in the first place and how is it that he’s not asked, ‘well, your wife, Kellyanne, she’s a senior White House official, what do you have to say about her position on the president?'”

Kurtz said it was shocking to him that television networks would cover impeachment hearings only with partisan commentators and political pundits, rather than leaving it chiefly in the hands of bonafide journalists.

“I don’t have any problem with any network putting on opinionated people as long as there’s some representation from both sides,” he added. “Maybe I’m old fashioned.

“This is the impeachment of a president of the United States,” he continued, “and you don’t have journalists as anchors? You have a guy who — I’m not knocking the people individually, but Chris Matthews is a former Democratic anchor who does this for a living.”

Kellyanne Conway lashed out at CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on Thursday for referencing her husband and saying, “I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know that there are issues there.”

Conway took offense to Blitzer’s remark and said his credibility has taken a hit.

“What did you just say? Did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about… why did you say that?” Conway asked.

“I think you embarrassed yourself,” she added. “I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now. I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad, I really respected you for all those years as somebody who would give us the news. Now, the news is what somebody’s husband says on a different network.”

