Huckabee on Sanders’ ‘nightmarish’ election scenario: Why are Democrats ‘setting us up’ for this?

Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Americans that the 2020 election could result in a “nightmarish scenario” of President Trump discrediting mail-in voting and refusing to leave office, but Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his prediction is a little “weird.”

Sanders told Politico on Friday that the American people must be prepared for the possibility of mail-in voting swinging the election toward Biden as ballots are counted after Election Day.

“Why is it that the left, who is pushing the mail-in ballots, are already predicting that the mail-in ballots are going to swing the election after the election to the Democrat?” he asked. “Does that not seem just a little bit weird that they’re setting us up to have that scenario?”

Huckabee raised the point that Trump wasn’t the one “kicking and screaming” on the way out four years ago. On Inauguration Day, he said, the Democratic resistance began.

“And boy, have they ever been resisting,” he said. “They’ve resisted Donald Trump’s tax cuts, a greater-than-ever economy. They’ve resisted his efforts to bring the world safer with historic foreign policy initiatives that have been stunning. … They’ve resisted every bit of it. … The president lays it on the table and suddenly they don’t want it because he’s at the table. This is insane.”

Huckabee said he hopes Americans understand that “we need to vote in mass” in order to achieve a landslide election.

“This needs to be a landslide election that they cannot steal by going out and finding some ballots that they were able to harvest after the election,” he said.