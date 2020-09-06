75.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 6, 2020 2:40pm

Huckabee on Sanders’ ‘nightmarish’ election scenario: Why are Democrats ‘setting us up’ for this?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Americans that the 2020 election could result in a “nightmarish scenario” of President Trump discrediting mail-in voting and refusing to leave office, but Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his prediction is a little “weird.”

Sanders told Politico on Friday that the American people must be prepared for the possibility of mail-in voting swinging the election toward Biden as ballots are counted after Election Day.

“Why is it that the left, who is pushing the mail-in ballots, are already predicting that the mail-in ballots are going to swing the election after the election to the Democrat?” he asked. “Does that not seem just a little bit weird that they’re setting us up to have that scenario?”

VIOLENT PROTESTS SETTING UP TRUMP FOR ‘LANDSLIDE’ WIN: STAR PARKER

Huckabee raised the point that Trump wasn’t the one “kicking and screaming” on the way out four years ago. On Inauguration Day, he said, the Democratic resistance began.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

“And boy, have they ever been resisting,” he said. “They’ve resisted Donald Trump’s tax cuts, a greater-than-ever economy. They’ve resisted his efforts to bring the world safer with historic foreign policy initiatives that have been stunning. … They’ve resisted every bit of it. … The president lays it on the table and suddenly they don’t want it because he’s at the table. This is insane.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huckabee said he hopes Americans understand that “we need to vote in mass” in order to achieve a landslide election.

“This needs to be a landslide election that they cannot steal by going out and finding some ballots that they were able to harvest after the election,” he said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Pittsburgh Steelers add QB Josh Dobbs, S Sean Davis; waive QB Devlin Hodges

News WWNR -
0
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers needed depth at two key positions, and they found it in a pair of familiar faces.Pittsburgh claimed former backup...
Read more

Huckabee on Sanders’ ‘nightmarish’ election scenario: Why are Democrats ‘setting us up’ for this?

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Americans that the 2020 election could result in a “nightmarish scenario” of President Trump discrediting mail-in voting and refusing...
Read more

Portland protester arrested for rioting in NYC window-smashing spree: report

News WWNR -
0
A woman who participated in protests in Portland, Ore., was one of the eight arrested for rioting in New York City on Friday after a three-hour...
Read more

Trump warns schools teaching 1619 Project ‘will not be funded’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Sunday that the Department of Education is examining the use of the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project in schools,...
Read more

David Bossie: Hidin’ Biden forced to emerge for minimal campaigning, gets only softball media questions

News WWNR -
0
Like Punxsutawney Phil emerging from underground on Groundhog Day, Hidin’ Joe Biden has finally emerged from his basement bunker and actually taken a...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pittsburgh Steelers add QB Josh Dobbs, S Sean Davis; waive QB Devlin Hodges

WWNR -
0
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers needed depth at two key positions, and they found it in a pair of familiar faces.Pittsburgh claimed former backup...
Read more
News

Portland protester arrested for rioting in NYC window-smashing spree: report

WWNR -
0
A woman who participated in protests in Portland, Ore., was one of the eight arrested for rioting in New York City on Friday after a three-hour...
Read more
News

Trump warns schools teaching 1619 Project ‘will not be funded’

WWNR -
0
President Trump said Sunday that the Department of Education is examining the use of the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project in schools,...
Read more
News

David Bossie: Hidin’ Biden forced to emerge for minimal campaigning, gets only softball media questions

WWNR -
0
Like Punxsutawney Phil emerging from underground on Groundhog Day, Hidin’ Joe Biden has finally emerged from his basement bunker and actually taken a...
Read more
News

Saeed Ghasseminejad: President Joe Biden would give Iran what it wants most — so Iran hopes he defeats Trump

WWNR -
0
Iranians are carefully watching the U.S. presidential election campaign because they know their own future is on the line. But while two factions...
Read more
News

Far-left protesters blockade UK printing presses, stopping newspaper deliveries

WWNR -
0
Environmental activists blockaded two British printing presses Saturday, preventing a number of newspapers being delivered -- a move that drew criticism from across the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap