HUD AWARDS $3.7 MILLION TO HELP END YOUTH HOMELESSNESS IN WEST VIRGINIA

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today that $3.7 million is being awarded to two Continuums of Care (CoCs) in West Virginia to build systems to end youth homelessness. CoCs are local homelessness planning agencies that develop and implement a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending homelessness. Nationally, $142 million will be awarded to 33 communities.

Community Funding Year Total Award Wheeling, Weirton Area CoCCoC lead: The Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless FY 2019 $1,216,656 West Virginia Balance of State CoCCoC lead: West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness FY 2020 $2,564,172 TOTAL $3,780,828

HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) will support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes. The population to be served by this demonstration program is youth experiencing homelessness, including unaccompanied and pregnant or parenting youth, where no member of the household is older than 24.

“Homelessness is no way to start out in life,” said Jane Miller, Deputy Regional Administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region. “This funding is a critical investment in the futures of our young people, equipping them with resources needed to get their lives on track and placing them on a path to self-sufficiency.”

HUD continues to work closely with youth to develop and improve YHDP, relying upon the recommendations provided directly from young people who had experienced homelessness. Additionally, the Department partnered with youth with lived experience to assess the nearly 100 applications that were submitted for funding consideration. Their assessment helped HUD ensure that applicants understood the needs and preferences of the young people they will serve. The Department also worked closely with its federal partners to help develop the program and review applications, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.



Over the next several months, selected communities will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies and other community partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end youth homelessness. The awarded communities will also participate in a program evaluation to inform the federal effort to prevent and end youth homelessness going forward and will serve as leaders in the nation on the work to end homelessness among young people.