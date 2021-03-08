Human Rights Commission assists not only residents but businesses too.

Human Rights Commission assists not only residents but business community as well.

–Lola Rizer

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The City of Beckley Human Rights Commission is one of those departments of city representation that many may not know about. The council plays a vital role in assisting businesses and residents in resolving issues regarding an allegation of a violation of human rights. The most common of those violations are claims of discrimination.

Danielle Stewart is the President of Beckley’s Human Rights Commission.

In a conversation with…. Danelle reveals that man of the issues that come before the council is often a miss-understanding and how being a mediator can often resolve issues quickly, as well as events they have on the horizon.

Listen Here:

April is Fair Housing Month and the HRC is planning online workshops. The fair housing workshops are in development . The First workshop slated will be about different aspects of fair housing. Sharing information about individuals with disabilities and what their rights are and what what responsibilities of landlords are when they have someone that’s disabled and then the second workshop under development is an “Ask The Lawyer Event”.



if you want to reach the Human Rights Commission you can call 304-256-1777 or you can email us at humanrights@Beckley.Org or you can attend our meetings we meet on the first Wednesday at 5:15 of the month via WebEx and the Human Right Commission will post link information on their Facebook page.