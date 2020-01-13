42.5 F
Beckley
Monday, January 13, 2020 3:00am

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


HONG KONG (Reuters) – The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to launch the organization’s latest world report this week.

FILE PHOTO: Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during a interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Kenneth Roth, the group’s executive director, said he was blocked at Hong Kong airport from entering for the first time, having entered freely in the past.

During seven months of sometimes violent anti-government protests, the Chinese-ruled city has barred several activists, foreign journalists and an academic.

“This year (the new world report) describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities just blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, illustrating the worsening problem,” Roth said in a post on his Twitter account.

He added that Hong Kong immigration officials had cited only “immigration reasons”.

Responding to Reuters’ questions, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Immigration Department said it did not comment on individual cases.

“In handling each immigration case, (the department) will, in accordance with the laws and immigration policies, fully consider all relevant factors and circumstances of the case before deciding whether the entry should be allowed or not,” the spokesman said.

Human Rights Watch, based in New York, had been scheduled to release its 652-page World Report 2020 at the Foreign Correspondent Club in Hong Kong on Jan. 15.

Roth would now launch the report on Jan. 14 at the United Nations in New York, the organization said in a statement.

“This disappointing action is yet another sign that Beijing is tightening its oppressive grip on Hong Kong and further restricting the limited freedom Hong Kong people enjoy under ‘one country, two systems’,” Roth said in the organization’s statement.

Human Rights Watch said a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official had threatened to impose unspecified “sanctions” against it and several U.S.-based pro-democracy organizations in early December. Neither Beijing nor Hong Kong authorities have since provided further details, it added.

Many people in Hong Kong are angered by what they see as Beijing’s ever-tightening grip on the city, which was promised a high degree of autonomy under a “one country, two systems” framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.

Reporting by Greg Torode and Clare Jim; Editing by Frances Kerry and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump tweets again in Farsi, says Iran has been ‘choked off’ by sanctions, protests

News WWNR -
0
President Trump late Sunday tweeted in Farsi that a combination of protests and sanctions have "choked off" Iran and said Tehran will be...
Read more

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

News WWNR -
0
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he...
Read more

Andy Reid stays the course, keeps his Chiefs on track for Super Bowl LIV

News WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid stood there like he always stands there, looking out at the field like he's seen it all...
Read more

Here's what happens once the Senate gets the articles of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Just as soon as the House concluded votes on Friday and most lawmakers rushed to the airport, garage or Union Station, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more

Nunes letter to ICIG demands answers about whistleblower complaint

News WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demanded answers Saturday from the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s office regarding the whistleblower complaint about President Trump’s...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump tweets again in Farsi, says Iran has been ‘choked off’ by sanctions, protests

WWNR -
0
President Trump late Sunday tweeted in Farsi that a combination of protests and sanctions have "choked off" Iran and said Tehran will be...
Read more
News

Andy Reid stays the course, keeps his Chiefs on track for Super Bowl LIV

WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid stood there like he always stands there, looking out at the field like he's seen it all...
Read more
News

Here's what happens once the Senate gets the articles of impeachment

WWNR -
0
Just as soon as the House concluded votes on Friday and most lawmakers rushed to the airport, garage or Union Station, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more
News

Nunes letter to ICIG demands answers about whistleblower complaint

WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demanded answers Saturday from the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s office regarding the whistleblower complaint about President Trump’s...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders picks up backing of influential New Hampshire union

WWNR -
0
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hosts a climate rally with Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa,...
Read more
News

Iran protesters chant ‘Death to England’ outside British Embassy

WWNR -
0
Dozens of hard-line militia members gathered outside the British Embassy in Iran on Sunday, chanting “Death to England,” and calling for the ambassador...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap