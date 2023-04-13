Hunger Free West Virginia Cooler; officially commemorates initial funding for the Posey Perry Emergency Food Bank Bucket

The Governor requested the first round of funding for the Emergency Bucket in this year’s budget, which he recently signed into law.



“Since 2018, Gov. Justice has consistently supported the food banks in West Virginia, which illustrates his commitment to fighting hunger in our state. His ongoing budgetary designation is something that we’ve never had before and certainly one of the reasons we’re here today with this new cooler and shared space,” Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart said.



“Gov. Justice has been our biggest fan at the Food Bank, helping us through the pandemic and combatting this hunger crisis. We thank him so much for his continued support to make sure nobody in West Virginia goes to bed hungry,” Mountaineer Food Bank CEO Chad Morrison said.