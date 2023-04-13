Hunger Free West Virginia Cooler; officially commemorates initial funding for the Posey Perry Emergency Food Bank Bucket

|POCA, WV – Gov. Jim Justice participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the West Virginia National Guard’s Regional Food Distribution Center at Rock Branch. The distribution center allows multiple organizations to work together in a whole-of-government approach to assist West Virginians facing food insecurity.
The Governor joined representatives from the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Food Bank to cut a ribbon on their new Hunger Free West Virginia Cooler. Both food banks will share the new space for food storage.
|Also, during the ceremony, Gov. Justice unveiled a $10 million ceremonial check commemorating the initial funding for the newly established Posey Perry Emergency Food Bank Bucket, a $10 million reserve account for the two food banks to draw from as needed.
“This incredible cooler and the Emergency Bucket are going to help feed a lot of people, but it’s still not enough,” Gov. Justice said. “We can’t tolerate people in West Virginia being hungry. We have to continue fighting against hunger in our state. I can’t thank the food banks enough for the work that they’ve done. It’s phenomenal. It’s the work God wants us to do, and I’m really, really proud to be part of it.”
The Emergency Bucket honors the late Posey Perry, a coal miner who volunteered at food banks for several years.
|The Governor requested the first round of funding for the Emergency Bucket in this year’s budget, which he recently signed into law.
“Since 2018, Gov. Justice has consistently supported the food banks in West Virginia, which illustrates his commitment to fighting hunger in our state. His ongoing budgetary designation is something that we’ve never had before and certainly one of the reasons we’re here today with this new cooler and shared space,” Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart said.
“Gov. Justice has been our biggest fan at the Food Bank, helping us through the pandemic and combatting this hunger crisis. We thank him so much for his continued support to make sure nobody in West Virginia goes to bed hungry,” Mountaineer Food Bank CEO Chad Morrison said.
|For more information about Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank, visit their websites at mountaineerfoodbank.org and facinghunger.org.