Hunters Young And Old Win Prizes In The 105.9 WTNJ Buck And Doe Photo Contest.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Hunters young and old gathered at Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall Saturday for the grand finale of the WTNJ Buck And Doe Photo Contest.

Over $25,000 worth of prizes were awarded in several categories in both adult and youth divisions. Hunters submitted photos of the bucks or does they harvested during the 2023 season and submitted them to several registration locations. Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall was the title sponsor.

“It’s our second year of being a partner with this with the Department of Natural Resources and South Communications, along with all these businesses and White Tail Frenzy,” said Dutch Miller General Manager Rick Lewis.

“And you’re just excited. I think just get these kids involved. You know, it’s about going out and joining the great outdoors. And today it’s gonna be good for them because we’re giving away four wheelers we’re giving away tree stands, we’re giving away hunting blinds, crossbows, so it’s a great, great event for our community. And the goal is to get these kids involved in the great outdoors.”

Among the sponsors of this year’s Buck and Doe Photo Contest were the WV Natural Resources Police Officers Association, which gave away a lifetime hunting and fishing license to ten year old Preston Miller from Summers County.

“When I first went up there I was kind of confused what it was because I just I just started hunting like two years ago, three years ago,” said Preston. “And I liked it. , I’m not good at patience. I don’t have any. But, it’s just fun when you get one. After you get one, it’s really exciting.”

“Anytime we can introduce youth into the sport and grow this thing that we all love so much, it’s just a great day,” said Brett McMillion, Director of the WV DNR. “Seeing the kids enjoying the sport, it’s a focus that we’ve really tried to push hard the last couple of years in the DNR. And I know our governor is 100 percent behind and that’s one of his goals is just preserving this heritage in West Virginia that we’re so blessed with.”

Another sponsor of the WTNJ Buck and Doe Photo Contest was the Whitetail Frenzy TV Show. They gave away a 3-day filmed hunting and fishing trip to Ryleigh Farrish of Summers County and Kobie Lawrence of Wyoming County.

“The youth category, you know, that’s one of the things we focus on with our show is getting kids, especially within West Virginia, involved in the hunting and fishing,” said Whitetail Frenzy co-host Kenny Davis. “And anytime we can do something like this, take a kid out, put them on TV, give them a chance to get out and have some fun in the outdoors, we’re all for it.”

Other big prizes included a $1,000 shopping spree from Park Center Sporting Goods in Rainelle, a two- night stay on a cabin on the Greenbrier River from PC Outdoors in Crab Orchard, and a 125 ATV 4×4 and a 300 CC ATV 4×4 from Massey Powersports and 105.9 WTNJ.