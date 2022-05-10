Huntington Sanitary Board Auctioning Off Two Used Dump Trucks, Proceeds to Help Local Community

Huntington Sanitary Board in Huntington, West Virginia, is currently auctioning off a 1992 Ford F-800 Dump Truck and 1987 Chevy Dump Truck. These online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and start ending on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. West Virginia residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7, on Municibid. The dump trucks would be perfect for a landscaping or construction company!

Why are these auctions important? All of the proceeds from these auctions are going right back into improving the City of Huntington’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions go back to the City of Huntington. These funds are used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

The 1992 Ford F-800 Dump Truck has 160,624 miles and features a 7.8L L6 Turbo Diesel engine. The truck ran and drove when it was taken out of service. The 1987 Chevy Dump Truck has 93,984 miles on it and features a 8.2L V8 OHV 16V Diesel engine. It also ran and drove when it was taken out of service.

Here is a quick snapshot of the current dump truck auctions being held by the Huntington Sanitary Board:

Founded in 2006, Municibid, a four-time Inc. 5000 member (2018-2021), serves over 4,000 governments and schools across the US who use Municibid to auction off fire trucks, buses, ambulances, heavy machinery, agricultural equipment, and other surplus goods to the public online. www.municibid.com