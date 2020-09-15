54.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:12am

Hurricane Sally moves in on Gulf Coast, Trump ‘monitoring’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump said he is monitoring Hurricane Sally as the storm inched toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday, which could bring deadly storm surges, flash floods and the possibility of tornadoes for the region.

As of 2 a.m., Sally was located about 75 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving west at 3 mph. It weakened slightly over the past few hours, and now has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, down from 110 mph on Monday, according to the NHC.

“We are fully engaged with State & Local Leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders!” Trump tweeted.

The center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana before it makes landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday morning.

Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought the presidential declaration after the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, warned of the increasing likelihood of “dangerous and potentially historic flooding,” with waters rising as much as 9 feet above ground in parts of the Mobile metro area.

“Some re-strengthening is forecast early to occur later today, and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said in its 2 a.m. advisory.

MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR WARNS COASTAL RESIDENTS OF HURRICANE SALLY: ‘THE TIME TO GET OUT IS NOW’

Waters from the Gulf of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

Waters from the Gulf of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

Sally achieved hurricane strength Monday and quickly intensified to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds. By early Tuesday morning, the storm’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to 90 mph, making it a Category 1 storm. Forecasters said some restrengthening is expected to occur late Tuesday.

An extremely dangerous and “life-threatening” storm surge is expected for areas outside southeastern Louisiana, the NHC said. Dangerous storm surge, rainfall, and wind hazards are expected to extend well away from Sally’s center.

HURRICANE SALLY LIVE UPDATES: GET THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS HERE

The slow-moving storm is expected to produce eight to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast through the middle of the week. The rain is expected to impact an area from the Florida Panhandle to southeastern Mississippi.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Life-threatening flash flooding is likely,” the NHC said. “In addition, this rainfall will likely lead to widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Hurricane Sally moves in on Gulf Coast, Trump ‘monitoring’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said he is monitoring Hurricane Sally as the storm inched toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday, which could bring deadly storm surges, flash...
Read more

Trump says if ‘weak’ Biden can vote in person, ‘any American can do it’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to call out Joe Biden, for voting in person for the Delaware primary and said if the former...
Read more

Saquon Barkley, Giants’ running game stuck in reverse in ugly opener – New York Giants Blog

News WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants need Saquon Barkley. The running back is their best player and the centerpiece of their...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

News WWNR -
0
The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News' Tucker...
Read more

Eric Trump rips Biden: He blames president for wildfires while ‘Democrats haven’t done a damn thing’ about BLM ‘burning churches’

News WWNR -
0
Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a hypocrite for attacking...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump says if ‘weak’ Biden can vote in person, ‘any American can do it’

WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to call out Joe Biden, for voting in person for the Delaware primary and said if the former...
Read more
News

Saquon Barkley, Giants’ running game stuck in reverse in ugly opener – New York Giants Blog

WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants need Saquon Barkley. The running back is their best player and the centerpiece of their...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

WWNR -
0
The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News' Tucker...
Read more
News

Eric Trump rips Biden: He blames president for wildfires while ‘Democrats haven’t done a damn thing’ about BLM ‘burning churches’

WWNR -
0
Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a hypocrite for attacking...
Read more
News

Media critic slams Daily Beast over misleading report on COVID deaths of teachers amid schools reopening

WWNR -
0
The Daily Beast is being criticized over a misleading report about the deaths that have occurred among educators amid the reopening of schools...
Read more
News

Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

WWNR -
0
President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap