I-79 Widening Project Milestone: Fairmont White Hall Bridge Implosion

CHARLESTON, WV –The southbound portion of the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridges in Marion County was demolished on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 as part of the massive Interstate 79 widening project from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line, made possible by Governor Justice’s focus on highway infrastructure.The bridges span the Tygart River near the White Hall exit. The southbound bridge was built in 1960 and northbound bridge was built in 1966.The section of interstate in Marion County from the South Fairmont to the Pleasant Valley exits, where the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridges sit, is being widened to three lanes in each direction at a cost of $72.5 million by Pennsylvania-based Swank Construction.County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, was closed until 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, for work crews to remove the existing bridge.Motorists were advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.Only authorized personnel were allowed within the explosives loading/handling area. The explosives charges were not detonated until the area was clear of all traffic and personnel. Swank Construction is the contractor for the project. Veit & Company, Inc’s Senior Blaster Shannon North, a subcontractor in charge of the blast, went door to door to notify nearby residents. Swank Construction had two boats on the river to stop boat traffic.



