Sunday, August 30, 2020 6:30pm

‘I am not sad that a f***ing fascist died tonight’ overheard at Antifa gathering in Portland after Patriot Prayer backer was shot to death

An apparent Antifa member was caught on camera discussing the death of a Patriot Prayer backer who’d been killed on Saturday night and called the deceased a “f***ing fascist,” at a group gathering in Portland shortly after.

In the clip posted to Twitter by Andy Ngo on Sunday, a female speaker is addressing a crowd in downtown Portland with a bullhorn. She claimed the community could function without the police or local government and said she wasn’t saddened by the man’s death.

“I am not sad that a f***ing fascist died tonight,” the woman said to cheers and laughter from the crowd.

“If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention,” she had said earlier in her speech. “If y’all are not with me, y’all are not paying attention. Everybody needs to realize what’s going on in these streets. Our community can hold its own without the police. We can take out the trash on our own.”

The woman was referring to the shooting of a member of a pro-Trump organization called Patriot Prayer, which occurred when counterprotesters associated with Black Lives Matter clashed with the rightwing group.

PRO-POLICE PROTESTERS CLASH WITH BLM DEMONSTRATORS IN COLORADO

Joey Gibson, head of the Washington state organization described the victim as a “good friend,” The Associated Press reported.

An AP freelance photographer, who was in the area where the shooting took place on Saturday night, said the victim was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat.

Gibson arrived at the scene after the shooting and was reportedly corralled in a nearby gas station by angry protesters.

“I can’t say much right now. All I can do is verify that he was a good friend and a supporter of Patriot Prayer,” Gibson told the AP in a text.

Police said the man died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

“It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said on Sunday.

He also encouraged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and share it with the investigating authorities.

“I ask them to please reach out to our detectives,” Lovell said. “This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

Fox News’ Robert Gearty, Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report 



