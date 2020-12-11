ICE chief Tony Pham to resign by end of year, sources say

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tony Pham is expected to resign by the end of the year, sources told Fox News on Friday.

Pham replaced Matt Albence as acting head of the enforcement agency in August and has since headed the agency in a number of operations targeting criminal illegal immigrants across the country — including in “sanctuary” cities.

Pham came to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam when he was 2 years old. In 1985, Pham became a U.S. citizen, before eventually going to law school and then becoming a prosecutor, handling narcotics, gang and firearms cases. He would also serve as superintendent of a jail in Virginia.

In January 2020, he became the ICE principal legal advisor, before replacing Albence in August.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to take a different approach to matters regarding illegal immigration — including a 100- day moratorium on deportations by ICE.

