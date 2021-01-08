30.8 F
Ilhan Omar says Trump ‘will be impeached’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., vowed on Friday that President Trump would be impeached after this week’s riots, which have prompted widespread criticism of the president and his rhetoric following November’s election.

“He will be impeached,” she tweeted. “Justice will be served. Thank you to the millions who responded to this attack on our democracy. Thank you to the hundreds of members who heard their calls.”

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s riots, several people were dead and dozens of police officers were injured. Trump and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany condemned the violence on Thursday but many blame the president’s statements about the election for what ensued.

Omar was just one of many on the left and right to call for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asked the Cabinet to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment.

Although Trump has lost Cabinet members and several advisers since his supporters stormed the Capitol, it’s unclear whether there is enough will within the administration to remove him. Vice President Pence is reportedly opposed to doing that.

In order to impeach and remove Trump, Congress would have to act quickly as he’s set to leave office in less than two weeks.

While some conservative commentators like David French, Jonah Goldberg, and others demanded the president’s removal from office, others warned that doing so would further divide the country at a time of crisis.

“Calling for impeachment and removal, or invoking the 25th Amendment, is the exact approach you’d take if you learned nothing over the past four years, and paid no price for your prior institution-destroying behavior,” author Benjamin Weingarten argued on Twitter.



