Ilhan Omar slams Betsy DeVos on her way out the door

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took a parting shot at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a tweet Sunday.

“Goodbye and good riddance, @BetsyDeVosED,” Omar wrote. “Can’t wait to see our schools flourish under an Education Secretary who cares more about thriving students than a thriving bank account.”

DeVos, a proponent of charter schools and school choice, will be leaving office with the rest of the Trump administration on Jan. 20. This month, DeVos was recorded pressing career department staff involved in transitioning to the Biden administration to “be the resistance” against not doing what’s right for students.

Omar was praising President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for education secretary, Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

BIDEN’S PICK FOR EDUCATION SECRETARY IS A MAJOR PROPONENT OF REOPENING SCHOOLS AMID CORONAVIRUS

Cardona has come under his own scrutiny after the announcement from Biden. He promoted resources on microaggressions as he took action to help parents and educators navigate difficult race-related discussions earlier this year.

The longtime public school teacher has also supported getting students back in school amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the U.S. has not seen widespread transmission in schools.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020 file photo, Connecticut State Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona speaks with Berlin High School students while on a tour of the school. (Devin Leith-Yessian/Berlin Citizen/Record-Journal via AP)

Cardona is also seen as somewhat in line with DeVos’ support for charter schools, telling the Connecticut Post last year that as a parent “I want to make sure I have options for my children.”

Jeanne Allen, CEO of the Center for Education Reform, called Cardona “good news.”

“Had Biden picked a union leader or equivalent, it would have been akin to an act of war on the progress of the last three decades of pushing power to parents,” Allen said in a statement.

Fox News’ Brittany De Lea and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.



