64.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, June 7, 2020 1:58am

Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger decries ‘silence’ on Chicago gun violence

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Republican who’s challenging U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in November decried “silence” on a recent spate of deadly gun violence in Chicago amid the media focus on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Within a 48-hour period in Chicago last week there were 82 shootings with 23 deaths,” GOP candidate Lacy Johnson tweeted. “Silence.”

In all, 24 people were killed and 61 others injured in Chicago gun violence last weekend — in what the Chicago Sun Times described as city’s most violent weekend of 2020.

AFTER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, OMAR WORKING ON LEGISLATION TO INVESTIGATE ALL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS, USES OF FORCE

More than half the victims were shot last Sunday after a night of violent protests over Floyd’s death, the outlet reported. Chicago police put the Sunday tally at 17.

Johnson’s tweet did not mention Omar specifically, although he has criticized the congresswoman for her response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death May 25 has resulted in protests and even riots across the country, with more taking place Saturday — although many of the more recent protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Johnson has also spoken out against calls to “defund the police” that have been supported by many on the left, including Omar.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Disbanding the police force entirely is incredibly short sighted & RECKLESS,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Omar called for disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger decries ‘silence’ on Chicago gun violence

News WWNR -
0
A Republican who's challenging U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in November decried “silence” on a recent spate of deadly gun violence in Chicago amid the media...
Read more

‘A part of history’: calm prevails at protests in Washington and other cities

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday demanding an end to racism and...
Read more

‘Enough is Enough’: Jamaicans protest in support of George Floyd

News WWNR -
0
KINGSTON (Reuters) - Wearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered on Saturday to lend support to global protests against police abuses...
Read more

NYPD releases knife-attack video on officer: ‘It was a planned assassination attempt’

News WWNR -
0
The NYPD has released a video of what they're describing as a "planned assassination attempt" Wednesday on one of their officers who was...
Read more

Sources — NBA will use winning percentage to determine standings

News WWNR -
0
5:31 PM ETTim BontempsESPN As the NBA continues to prepare for its return to the court next month in Orlando, it has determined...
Read more

Related Stories

News

‘A part of history’: calm prevails at protests in Washington and other cities

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday demanding an end to racism and...
Read more
News

‘Enough is Enough’: Jamaicans protest in support of George Floyd

WWNR -
0
KINGSTON (Reuters) - Wearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered on Saturday to lend support to global protests against police abuses...
Read more
News

NYPD releases knife-attack video on officer: ‘It was a planned assassination attempt’

WWNR -
0
The NYPD has released a video of what they're describing as a "planned assassination attempt" Wednesday on one of their officers who was...
Read more
News

Sources — NBA will use winning percentage to determine standings

WWNR -
0
5:31 PM ETTim BontempsESPN As the NBA continues to prepare for its return to the court next month in Orlando, it has determined...
Read more
News

Senior Trump aide apologizes for promoting racially-charged video

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior aide to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday apologized for promoting a racially-charged video on her Twitter...
Read more
News

NYC protest organizer threatens to take violence to Diamond District: ‘Gasoline … is awfully cheap’

WWNR -
0
A man identifying himself as "Ace Burns" delivered an ominous threat to New Yorkers Saturday during a live interview on Fox News, warning...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap