47.8 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 11:14am

Illinois zoo staff, visitors heartbroken after female lion euthanized less than 2 weeks after longtime mate

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


In just two weeks, the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois has been forced to euthanize both of its African lions.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Zoological Society announced that Isis, a 14-year-old female lion, was found injured and lying on the floor of her enclosure’s moat. Officials believe Isis fell sometime Monday morning after animal care staff checked on her around 9 a.m.

Despite intensive treatment by the veterinary staff, she reportedly suffered “significant injuries” and “the difficult decision was made” to humanely euthanize her, according to the zoological society.

HUMANITY’S FOOTPRINT IS SQUASHING THE WORLD’S WILDLIFE

 Isis, female African lion, at Brookfield Zoo

 Isis, female African lion, at Brookfield Zoo
(Chicago Zoological Society)

“The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority,” said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. “Although it is unclear what caused her fall, we are reviewing all aspects of this tragic occurrence.”

Isis’s passing was devastating for zoo staff considering her longtime mate Zenda — Brookfield’s 13-year-old male African lion — was euthanized Jan. 2 after his health had declined dramatically.

He would have turned 14 in July.

Zenda and Isis, the male and female African lion pair, at Brookfield Zoo

Zenda and Isis, the male and female African lion pair, at Brookfield Zoo
(Chicago Zoological Society)

“Just before Christmas, animal care staff observed Zenda having difficulty standing and walking,” a Jan. 3 news release said. “Over the past week, veterinarians had been treating his symptoms with medication to help ease the pain. Preliminary necropsy results revealed Zenda had several degenerative discs in his spine that had ruptured as a result of his advanced age and were inoperable.”

BONE-EATING LIFE-FORM FOUND IN STRANGE ALLIGATOR-CORPSE STUDY

Both lions had arrived at the zoo in May 2008 and were routinely seen “grooming one another other and sleeping together,” according to Tuesday’s release.

They were also reportedly loved “by staff and visitors alike.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Isis and her mate were majestic animals who had a strong bond, said Zeigler. “The staff, who dedicated their lives to care for these charismatic lions, are heartbroken by their loss.”



Source link

Recent Articles

House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his...
Read more

Illinois zoo staff, visitors heartbroken after female lion euthanized less than 2 weeks after longtime mate

News WWNR -
0
In just two weeks, the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois has been forced to euthanize both of its African lions.On Tuesday, the Chicago Zoological Society announced that...
Read more

House to send impeachment charges to Senate after weeks of delay

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After weeks of delay, the House of Representatives is expected on Wednesday to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump...
Read more

Warren appears to refuse Sanders handshake after clashes over sexism in final Dem debate before Iowa caucuses

News WWNR -
0
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Good...
Read more

Steyer knocks ‘Washington establishment’ foreign policy in post-debate interview

News WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, IA – In what appeared to be a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took...
Read more

Related Stories

News

House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his...
Read more
News

House to send impeachment charges to Senate after weeks of delay

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After weeks of delay, the House of Representatives is expected on Wednesday to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump...
Read more
News

Warren appears to refuse Sanders handshake after clashes over sexism in final Dem debate before Iowa caucuses

WWNR -
0
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Good...
Read more
News

Steyer knocks ‘Washington establishment’ foreign policy in post-debate interview

WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, IA – In what appeared to be a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took...
Read more
News

Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president – witness

WWNR -
0
Guatemala's former President Jimmy Morales arrives at a hotel, a temporary headquarters of Central America's regional parliament, for his sworn in as a...
Read more
News

Connecticut high school’s ‘Redmen’ mascot reinstated after GOP gains control of board

WWNR -
0
Less than a year after a school board in Connecticut removed a high school’s “Redmen” mascot, arguing it was racist, it voted last...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap