In DEPTH: The Bridge Day Conversation.

Official stating that local hospitals in the situation that they are in now could not accommodate the non-COVID related medical issues that can and have occurred on any given Bridge Day.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley raised concerns for not only his deputies and their families, but for the citizens of Fayette County.

Governor Jim Justice announced during his COVID briefing earlier in the day that he hoped Bridge Day would NOT be cancelled this year.

The conversation was passionate at times and the commission was divided but voted 4 to 2 to move forward with Bridge Day planning. The Bridge Day commission did agree to meet weekly to revisit this decision, and make special preparations for safety. The next meeting will be Wednesday, September 22nd.