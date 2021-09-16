In DEPTH: The Bridge Day Conversation.

Fayetteville, WV – (WWNR) The Bridge Day Commission held a meeting Wednesday at the Fayetteville Town Hall to decide if they would move forward with preparations for Bridge Day. Several Healthcare Workers, Emergency Management, Ambulance Services, along with Teri Harlan of the Fayette County Health Department raised concerns not only about the spread of COVID in our area, but availability of hospital beds for the sick and injured that normally happens during Bridge Day. Tom Riser takes us inside the meeting.
Official stating that local hospitals in the situation that they are in now could not accommodate the non-COVID related medical issues that can and have occurred on any given Bridge Day.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley raised concerns for not only his deputies and their families, but for the citizens of Fayette County.
Governor Jim Justice announced during his COVID briefing earlier in the day that he hoped Bridge Day would NOT be cancelled this year.
The conversation was passionate at times and the commission was divided but voted 4 to 2 to move forward with Bridge Day planning. The Bridge Day commission did agree to meet weekly to revisit this decision, and make special preparations for safety. The next meeting will be Wednesday, September 22nd.