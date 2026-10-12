In West Virginia, Black Lung Disease Remains a Growing Threat

OAK HILL, W.Va. — Health experts and advocates say black lung disease is surging again in West Virginia, raising alarms about silica dust exposure and the federal government’s stalled efforts to enforce stronger protections for miners.

At New River Health’s Breathing Center in Oak Hill, director Lisa Emery says she sees daily reminders of the Hawks Nest Tunnel disaster of the 1930s, when more than 750 miners — most of them Black — died after drilling through silica‑heavy sandstone. Emery, who also chairs the National Coalition of Black Lung and Respiratory Disease Clinics, warns that the same conditions are re‑emerging underground.

The primary driver is silica dust, a toxic byproduct released as mining operations cut through deeper, sandstone‑heavy seams. Silica particles are far more dangerous than coal dust, and once lodged in lung tissue, can cause irreversible and sometimes fatal disease.

A new report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) found that nearly one in three miners with 25 or more years underground in central Appalachia — including West Virginia — now show signs of black lung. It’s the highest rate recorded in almost 50 years and a sharp rise from the one‑in‑five rate reported in 2018.

“We knew this would happen,” said West Virginia attorney Sam Petsonk, who has represented thousands of miners. “It’s surprising to me that they only found one in three.”

Advocates say the crisis has been worsened by federal delays. A rule intended to cut allowable silica exposure in half — bringing coal mining in line with other industries — has been repeatedly paused or left unenforced. The Mine Safety and Health Administration acknowledges the rule is technically in effect but not being implemented, leaving miners without the protections Congress intended.

Retired miner Gary Hairston, president of the National Black Lung Association, says miners are still struggling to get lawmakers’ attention. “I’d just like them to look me in the face,” he said.

Younger miners are also being diagnosed with advanced disease. Emery says her clinic recently treated a 30‑year‑old with complicated black lung after just a decade underground. “It’s not just your papaw’s disease,” she said. “It’s your husband’s disease. It’s your son’s disease.”

For many, the consequences are devastating. Retired miner Kenny Thompson had his left lung removed in 2025 and spent months in a coma. Today, simple tasks leave him winded and dizzy. “For 22 years, you’re used to getting up, putting your boots on every day,” he said. “And here I am now — I don’t work at all.”

Despite the risks, Thompson says mining allowed him to support his family and send his daughters to college. “That was the best reward,” he said.

Advocates fear the situation could worsen if federal regulators weaken silica standards under pressure from industry groups. Petsonk says doing so would be “an unconscionable crime against American coal miners.”

Hairston, speaking at a recent exhibit on the legacy of silica dust exposure, said miners feel forgotten. “It seems like coal miners — we’re just a number,” he said.