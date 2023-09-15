Inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo set for Sept. 22-24

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — (September 14, 2023): Vendors, experts and enthusiasts in the world of hunting, fishing and conservation will come together at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier, September 22-24 for the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo .

The event — supported by organizations like the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Project Healing Waters, MidwayUSA Foundation, the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation and the National Archery in Schools Program — brings outdoorsmen from every location and discipline together with vendors to experience this incredible resort and learn more about the hunting, fishing and conservation opportunities available to enthusiasts of all types.

Thanks to the generosity of the event’s sponsors and partners, admission will be free to the public with registration. Event attendees can pre-register by visiting Greenbrier.com/Expo.

A packed schedule begins on Friday, September 22 at 12 p.m., and concludes with a Farwell Dinner on Sunday, September 24 at 6:30pm. Some of the notable events taking place over the three days include: