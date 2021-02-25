INDEPENDENCE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RETURNS TO THE HARDWOOD AND TO THE

AIRWAVES.



2/25/21

BY WARREN ELLISON

(WWNR)

It’s usually at around this time of year that high school basketball teams are wrapping up their regular seasons and getting ready for the playoffs. But the past year has been anything but normal for high school athletics, or for anyone else. The Covid-19 pandemic shut down all sports last March and has forced the delay of high school winter sports until the first week of March 2021, with practice starting back on February 8th. One team that’s eager to return to the court is the Independence High School Patriots. Head Coach Mike Green says he was worried at first about the late start, but his kids came in ready to go and in good condition. He says the early parts of the season will be tough, but the team is hungry, wants to have success, and is ready to play basketball.

Mike Green had his own late start with the Patriots. He was hired as head coach in December of 2019, just as the season was starting. He was able to lead Independence to a 16 win season last year, and they were on the verge of a regional championship game and a trip to Charleston when the Covid-19 pandemic shut everything down.

There will be some changes for Independence Basketball this season. Under the new 4-class high school basketball system, the Patriots are competing in Class AAA, alongside Pikeview, Shady Spring, and Westside in Region 3, Section 1. As the team gets ready for the season opener on March 6th, Coach Green says everyone is following the proper safety protocols. Players are washing their hands, coaches are wearing masks and basketballs are being disinfected. Coach Green says their motto is Charleston or bust this year.

Another change is that Independence Basketball will be broadcast on Channel 93.5 FM, The Buzz with Randy Hunt and Independence Hall Of Famer Eric Thomas. You can hear the games on the radio at 93.5 FM, online at www.buzz935.com, or by downloading the Buzz app.



The Independence Patriots kick off their season at home against the Pikeview Panthers on Saturday, March 6th. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Don’t forget, you can hear all the games of Patriot Boys Basketball on our sister station Channel 93.5 The Buzz!