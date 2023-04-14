Indigenous Caucus Returns to the West Virginia Democratic Party

Morgantown, WV, April 12, 2023 – The Indigenous Caucus of the West Virginia Democratic Party (WVDP) is proud to announce its return, effective immediately. The Caucus, which was formed to promote diversity and inclusion within the party, had previously disbanded due to concerns over mistreatment and lack of support. However, after discussions with impacted Native Americans, the Caucus has decided to reestablish itself and continue its important work.

“The Indigenous Caucus has always been a vital part of the WVDP, and we are excited to see it return,” said WVDP Chair Seth Sturm. “We believe that the Caucus has an important role to play in promoting diversity and inclusion within our party, and we are committed to working collaboratively with its members to address any concerns they may have.”

The Caucus has scheduled an emergency meeting for April 17, during which new leadership will be elected for the positions of female chair, secretary, and parliamentarian. Members will also discuss old and new business items related to the Caucus’s mission.

“We invite all members of the West Virginia Democratic Party to join us at our meeting on April 17, and to learn more about what we do and how we can work together to promote diversity and inclusion within our party,” said Sturm. “We encourage all members to come and see what the Indigenous Caucus is about, and to voice their concerns and ideas.”

The Indigenous Caucus is committed to promoting the voices and concerns of Indigenous people in West Virginia, and to creating a more inclusive and equitable future for all. Indigenous Caucus meetings and events are open to the public.