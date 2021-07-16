INFORMATIONAL PUBLIC MEETING FOR GRANDVIEW PUBLIC SEWER 7/21

Grandview, WV – (WWNR) The Shady Spring Public Service District and the Raleigh County Commission will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 21 at the Grandview Christian Church on Table Rock Road from 6 to 8 pm.

The purpose of the meeting is to present residents with information regarding the potential project. The meeting will be informal and residents are welcome to arrive anytime between those hours.

Should the project proceed, it is likely that it will be constructed in phases over many years. Handouts will be available containing much of the current project information. Preliminary mapping will be available showing project phases, customer locations, and line locations as well as information pertaining to estimated project costs, funding sources, user rates, and estimated completion time. Forms will also be available for attendees to provide written comments.