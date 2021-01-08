Ingraham: Biden-Harris double standard in response to riots ‘glaring and pathetic’

The attack on the Capitol building during Wednesday’s Electoral College vote count shook the nation and was denounced by both sides of the political aisle, Laura Ingraham told viewers Thursday.

However, “The Ingraham Angle” host added, Democratic leaders, specifically President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, did not rebuke this summer’s destructive Black Lives Matter protests with the same vigor as the storming of the Capitol.

“All violence is wrong, no matter what the politics are, supposedly, of the instigators,” Ingraham said. “But the double standard here is glaring and pathetic.”

On Thursday, Biden referred to the pro-Trump demonstrators as a mob of “thugs” and called for the agitators to be brought to justice. According to Ingraham, the president-elect never used this kind of rhetoric when referring to BLM protesters who ripped down public property, looted stores and “brutally” assaulted Americans.

“The violence, by the way, continued all summer long, with many of the thugs emboldened as the media pulled their cameras back,” she said.

Liberal officials even “bowed down” to the BLM mob, claimed Ingraham, singling out Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who refused President Trump’s offer to send the National Guard to Portland to ease weeks of unrest.

Meanwhile, Biden and Harris have responded to the Capitol Hill riot by shoving a wedge between right and left and “demonizing” Trump supporters.

“Biden and Harris are signaling the coming period of retribution against President Trump’s supporters,” she said. “But soon enough, I think they’re going to see that demonizing tens of millions of Americans – trying to de-platform them, silence them – none of this is going to work.”

“After Biden is inaugurated and starts waging the usual Democrat war against the working class,” she predicted, “conservative populism will be poised to make a huge revival of a comeback.”