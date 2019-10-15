Ingraham: Dem presidency means ‘traditional views on family and sexuality will be shunned’

Laura Ingraham went after Democrats Monday saying that a Democratic president will affect traditional religious institutions negatively.

“If a Democrat wins the White House Christian, Judeo, Muslim institutions that teach and believe traditional views on family and sexuality will be shunned, punished and ultimately silenced by government action,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham was reacting to Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke saying he’d strip churches of tax-exempt status if they don’t support same-sex marriage.

When the former Texas congressman was asked if religious institutions — “colleges, churches, charities” — should be stripped of tax-exempt status Thursday night by CNN anchor Don Lemon during the LGBTQ town hall, he immediately responded, “Yes.”

“There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us,” O’Rourke said.

Ingraham warned that Democrats have taken a more extreme view point on issues in recent times.

“It used to be that Democrats were all about tolerance. They’re just going to let you live your lives. Let us live our lives and all be fine,” Ingraham said, before saying what she believed the new “left-wing” ideology believes.

“Don’t do business with those deplorables, don’t let them into your universities, your clubs or even your companies. And all must bow to the new secular creed,” Ingraham warned.

The host also said no Democratic presidential candidate would be able to fight new “secular creed.”

“No one in the 2020 Democrat field is strong enough to stand up to these secularist radicals,” Ingraham said.

