43.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:44am

Ingraham: Michael Bloomberg just another figure in Democrats’ ‘party of snobs’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



In her “Ingraham Angle” monologue Monday, Laura Ingraham pointed to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as an example of the “snobs” among the Democrats.

Ingraham criticized the 78-year-old New Yorker for his recently resurfaced comments about farmers. However, the host added that there was some context to his remarks.

“I could teach anybody, even people in this room, to be a farmer. It’s a process, you dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that,” Bloomberg said in a recently resurfaced video from 2016.

Ingraham noted that the Democrat’s remarks continued, as he attempted to make a point about the differences between different societies before the advent of the “information economy.”

“How much would you pay to see Bloomberg try to dig ditches all day? I would pay a lot of money, personally. What a snobby, elitist comment that is,” she said.

Noting that the media called for Bloomberg’s remarks to be presented in their proper context, she added that Republicans rarely if ever received the same courtesy.

“For [conservatives] there is never more to the story — they just jump to boycotts,” she remarked. “Any time President Trump’s team tries to provide context after anything that people consider controversial… they are just ignored.” She cited his comments following the 2017 attack in Charlottesville, Va., and his remarks about certain “sh–hole countries.”

She added that Bloomberg had a history of making “snobbish” remarks, pointing to the infamous “Big Gulp” restriction he tried to institute as mayor of the country’s largest city.

THIS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IS BECOMING THE NEW ‘GAFFE KING,’ SUNUNU SAYS

“The Board of Health’s limit on the serving size of sugary drinks does not limit anyone’s consumption. It just requires them to think whether they really want more than 16 ounces,” he said in a clip Ingraham played.

“Don’t you think that there would probably be a lot of things that he would force us to understand [if he were president],” she remarked.

Ingraham also noted Bloomberg’s reaction to the December 2019 Texas church shooting during which a legally armed parishioner shot the attacker. Bloomberg said it was the job of police, not an average citizen, to “decide when to shoot.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that in the big picture, the Democrats no longer were as inclusive as they once claimed to be, referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Obama. “From Hillary’s deplorables to Obama’s bitter clingers, the left loves to trash the common man.”

“[A]t the core of all of this is not just snobbery, but it’s a deep and unwavering contempt for traditional American ideals, because in this elitist view of sanctimonious snobs, the rights to life and to liberty, without which the pursuit of happiness is meaningless, are reserved only for those who truly deserve to have them. You have to think the right way to have them,” the host said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jackson State, Prairie View get into postgame fight

News WWNR -
0
A skirmish broke out in the handshake line at the end of Prairie View's 70-61 victory over Jackson State on Monday.After appearing to...
Read more

Ingraham: Michael Bloomberg just another figure in Democrats’ ‘party of snobs’

News WWNR -
0
In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue Monday, Laura Ingraham pointed to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as an example of the "snobs"...
Read more

Steve Scalise reacts to Democrats, the ‘party of impeachment,’ considering new Trump investigations

News WWNR -
0
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise reacted Monday to reports that Democrats are considering another investigation involving President Trump, this time in regard to...
Read more

Colorado’s Jared Polis posts photo of pit bull at governor’s mansion days after Denver mayor approves ban

News WWNR -
0
The governor of Colorado found himself in an awkward situation after he posted what his office called a poorly timed tweet following the Denver mayor's...
Read more

Gutfeld on the media’s phony contrition over Avenatti

News WWNR -
0
Some are calling it a first-ever for CNN.No, it's not a ratings win.In front of an audience you can count on just your...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jackson State, Prairie View get into postgame fight

WWNR -
0
A skirmish broke out in the handshake line at the end of Prairie View's 70-61 victory over Jackson State on Monday.After appearing to...
Read more
News

Steve Scalise reacts to Democrats, the ‘party of impeachment,’ considering new Trump investigations

WWNR -
0
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise reacted Monday to reports that Democrats are considering another investigation involving President Trump, this time in regard to...
Read more
News

Colorado’s Jared Polis posts photo of pit bull at governor’s mansion days after Denver mayor approves ban

WWNR -
0
The governor of Colorado found himself in an awkward situation after he posted what his office called a poorly timed tweet following the Denver mayor's...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on the media’s phony contrition over Avenatti

WWNR -
0
Some are calling it a first-ever for CNN.No, it's not a ratings win.In front of an audience you can count on just your...
Read more
News

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip recalls joining Trump on landmark trip to Daytona 500

WWNR -
0
NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip spoke with Fox News host and race fan Dagen McDowell on Monday, recalling his trip to the 62nd...
Read more
News

‘Cancer does not wait’: Children’s medicine shortage stokes anger in Mexico

WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hermes Soto, who turned 5 on Monday, will not be celebrating his birthday with friends. Instead, he is bracing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap