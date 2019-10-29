Ingraham reacts to Trump being booed during the World Series

Laura Ingraham commented Monday night on President Trump getting booed while attending Game 5 of the World Series this weekend, saying it confirmed to many Americans what they already knew about the nation’s capital.

“Now, he wasn’t the first president to be booed at a major sporting event. He probably won’t be the last. But for millions of Americans happily living outside of the Beltway, the 15 or so seconds of disrespect merely confirmed what they already thought about this town,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.” “It’s a place teeming with lawyers, with lobbyists, consultants and journalists. And it was never going to treat Trump fairly.”

TRUMP AT GAME, FANS CHANT ‘LOCK HIM UP’

The Washington crowd was not pleased when President Trump was shown on the ballpark’s video screen prompting a crescendo of boos in the third inning of the ballgame between the hometown Nationals and the Houston Astros.

Ingraham pointed out that “the left” doesn’t realize that many Aercian’s took the booing personally.

“The left is so caught up in their own seething hatred of the president that they don’t even realize that millions of Americans it felt like they were booing them and they relished it,” Ingraham said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The host then hypothesized what she would tell her son if they attend game 5, Ingraham and her son attended Game 4.

“You know, when your little brother doesn’t get his way or you beat him in a swim race,” Ingraham said as if she was speaking to her son. “Well, they’re just mad because they can’t beat Trump.”

Fox News’ Jack Durschlag contributed to this report.