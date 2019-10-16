51.8 F
Ingraham: ‘Swampiness of the Biden’s’ reminds Americans why they voted for Trump

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Laura Ingraham had a rough time keeping her laughter in check while responding to Hunter Biden’s interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” criticizing not only Biden but ABC’s Amy Robach’s interview skills.

“After months of hiding out Hunter Biden showed his face for a media interview with an amiable anchor, GMA’s Amy Robach,” Ingraham said Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle.” “It was filmed in a cozy kitchen and the exchange at times felt more like an episode of ‘Oprah.'”

HUNTER MAY HAVE MADE ‘MILLIONS’ IN UKRAINE, NEWLY REVEALED DOCS SUGGEST

“How does she not burst into laughter throughout this entire interview?” Ingraham asked.

Biden said Tuesday in his first televised interview since his overseas business dealings came under scrutiny, that he did nothing improper while he served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that accepting the lucrative position was, in retrospect, “poor judgment.”

Robach asked Biden if he would have gotten the board seat if he had a different last name.

“I don’t know, probably not,” Biden responded.

Ingraham found Biden’s response laughable and criticized Robach for not pressing him more on his dealings with Ukraine and China, at one point saying she was “throwing the lifeline” to Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham said the Biden scandal is a reminder why voters chose to vote for President Trump.

“The swampiness of the Biden’s just reminds folks why they elected Trump in the first place. To drain the swamp,” Ingraham said.



