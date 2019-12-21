31.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:39am

Ingraham talks to mall Santa ‘replaced’ for wearing a MAGA hat

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



In an exclusive interview Friday, Laura Ingraham spoke with Santa Claus, or the man who portrayed the jolly old fellow in a Waycross, Ga., mall before he was replaced earlier this month for posting a picture of himself in his costume but wearing a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

“[The picture] was taken on a whim because I have a lot of Trump supporters that come on my page. And I just thought, for a little bit of humor, to go ahead and have my Trump hat on, dressed while I was in the Santa suit,” Frank Skinner said on “The Ingraham Angle,” while dressed as St. Nick. “I want to make it clear I did not do this around any children. In fact, really, there was nobody really around other than me and the camera girl.”

COMEDIAN WHITNEY CUMMINGS TURNED IN TO HR BY INTERN FOR SAYING ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’

The mall received complaints on its Facebook page after someone saw the photo on his personal page, prompting management to make the change.

Skinner says his manager told him to “lay low” hoping the controversy would blow over and he could return to his job.

“When the story came out that I was replaced,” Skinner said. “That gave the perception to, to the audience that I was fired. So it was hard for me to digest.”

Skinner felt it was necessary to straighten out the story himself and tell people “what happened.”

“What happened?” Ingraham said to Skinner. “You’re acting like it’s some kind of murder mystery here. You put on a MAGA hat, Santa.”

Skinner said he was worried about going back to work and concerned for his safety.

“I have… such great support from Waycross, I really do,” Skinner said. But… there’s always those out there that just want you to have it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham advised Skinner to take legal action against the mall but Skinner seemed more concerned with the perception the story has had.

“I understand, as a Santa of 48 years, that you don’t mix politics with Santa, with kids,” Skinner said. “And I didn’t do that.”



Source link

Recent Articles

'The Five' reacts to fallout from AOC's explosive accusations

News WWNR -
0
Border Patrol pushes back, says Democratic lawmaker's accusations aren't true; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more

Data Center Market Share Drives Intel And Nvidia's Stock Prices

Money WWNR -
0
Data Center Market Share Drives Intel And Nvidia's Stock Prices Source link
Read more

Ingraham talks to mall Santa ‘replaced’ for wearing a MAGA hat

News WWNR -
0
In an exclusive interview Friday, Laura Ingraham spoke with Santa Claus, or the man who portrayed the jolly old fellow in a Waycross,...
Read more

Trump signs $1.4T spending bill that includes Space Force, avoids shutdown

News WWNR -
0
President Trump late Friday signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that included the launch of the Space Force, the first new military service...
Read more

Maxine Waters says Trump will invite Putin to the White House if the Senate doesn’t remove him

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., warned Friday that President Trump will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House if the Senate doesn’t...
Read more

Related Stories

video
News

'The Five' reacts to fallout from AOC's explosive accusations

WWNR -
0
Border Patrol pushes back, says Democratic lawmaker's accusations aren't true; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more
Money

Data Center Market Share Drives Intel And Nvidia's Stock Prices

WWNR -
0
Data Center Market Share Drives Intel And Nvidia's Stock Prices Source link
Read more
News

Trump signs $1.4T spending bill that includes Space Force, avoids shutdown

WWNR -
0
President Trump late Friday signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that included the launch of the Space Force, the first new military service...
Read more
News

Maxine Waters says Trump will invite Putin to the White House if the Senate doesn’t remove him

WWNR -
0
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., warned Friday that President Trump will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House if the Senate doesn’t...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania boy, 3, shoots sleeping father in buttocks, cops say

WWNR -
0
A Pennsylvania man was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after police said his 3-year-old son fired a shot into his buttocks.MORE THAN...
Read more
News

Robert De Niro wants Trump to get a bag of this thrown in his face

WWNR -
0
Robert De Niro said Friday that he’d like to see President Trump have a “bag of s---” thrown in his face.“Hit him right...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap